Russell Wilson had an incredible tenure with the Seattle Seahawks, and his former team wants him to know that they still miss him by giving the quarterback a surprising gift.

In the 2012 NFL Draft, the Seattle Seahawks used their 75th overall pick to acquire a new quarterback. Russell Wilson joined the NFC West club with modest expectations, but he surpassed them all.

In 10 years with Seattle, the former Wisconsin player had an impressive 104-53-1 record, completing 3,079 passes for 37,059 yards, 292 touchdowns, and leading the team to a title in Super Bowl XLVIII.

Watch: Russell Wilson receives a surprising gift from the Seahawks

Russell Wilson’s tenure with the Seattle Seahawks ended in 2022. The team and the quarterback mutually decided to part ways, leading Wilson to join the Denver Broncos for a new adventure.

Unfortunately for the nine-time Pro Bowler, his tenure with the Broncos was not successful. His career with the AFC West team lasted only two years before the club released him after the 2023 NFL season.

Now, Wilson will lead the offense of the Pittsburgh Steelers for the 2024 campaign. The quarterback seems comfortable with the AFC North club, but it looks like he can’t forget his past.

Prior to the quarterback’s first training camp with the Steelers, he received a big surprise from the Seahawks. The team sent him a retro jersey with his name and the number 3, the one he wore for 10 years with Seattle.

“Seahawks, super, super grateful for you guys sending me this,” Wilson said while showing the jersey. “Obviously, a lot of amazing memories there, and so you guys sending me this means the world to me. Forever grateful.”

Why did Russell Wilson leave the Seahawks?

In 2022, the Seahawks allowed Russell Wilson to seek a trade. The quarterback agreed to terms with the Broncos, who gave up several picks and players for an experienced signal-caller like Danger Russ.

According to reports, Russell Wilson requested the trade because he believed the team’s offensive game plan was not maximizing his skills as both a passer and a runner.