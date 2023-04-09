The Los Angeles Lakers are still trying to get a spot in the playoffs, but what’s certain is that LeBron James continues performing at the highest level. Now, the King explained the reason behind his longevity in the NBA.

There have been a lot of great players in NBA history that should be highlighted. The GOAT debate that is headlined by Michael Jordan and LeBron James is an interesting one, although there is one category where the King is probably ahead of everybody.

James was born on December 30, 1984, so he is 38 years old. His age should mean there has been some regression in his production given the high workload he has had since he entered the league in 2003. However, the former first overall pick doesn’t seem to be slowing down.

This season he even became the all-time scoring leader when he surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. That game vs the Oklahoma City Thunder was yet another example that shows the King isn’t going anywhere. He recently mentioned the reason why he is still able to play at a high level.

LeBron James explains why he is still dominant

James dealt with injuries the last couple of years that limited the number of games he played. However, he looks unstoppable every time he is able to do so. Los Angeles Lakers are fighting with Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Clippers, and New Orleans Pelicans to get a direct spot in the NBA Playoffs.

Although his stats are remarkable despite the inconsistency they had as a team. The King is averaging 28.8 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 6.8 assists per game. Those values make everyone want to know how he continues to perform at an elite level. It was James who mentioned his athletic trainer Mike Mancias as the secret, according to Dave McMenamin of ESPN.