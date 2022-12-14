Despite Paul Pierce is a living legend for the Boston Celtics, the talent and criticism that Anthony Davis has taken in the last few weeks, made him a huge defender of all the hate he's getting.

Some people could think that the Boston Celtics former players should hate on the current Los Angeles Lakers' players, or viceversa. However, for Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett that isn't the case when it comes to Anthony Davis. As the 7-footer has delivered huge performances in the last two weeks.

Anthony Davis has put up huge numbers in the last five performances, with 31.6 points, 11.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game, while LeBron James has helped with his 28.2 points, 8.6 rebounds and 6.0 assists in the last 5 games. However, their record went down to 1-4 in those games.

That's when the criticism started once again. LeBron got Davis' back with a huge statement after their fourth loss, and now Paul Pierce has taken on Anthony Davis' haters for what he's done through the entire season, not only in the last five games.

NBA News: Paul Pierce praises Anthony Davis over his haters

In the Kevin Garnett’s podcast, Paul Pierce took his time to explain why this is the version of Anthony Davis that the Lakers have been waiting for. “But this is the version of A.D. the Lakers need,” Pierce said. “This is what we’ve been talking about. He needs to take over, be the guy. A.D.’s the guy. If he’s in the MVP talks, then the Lakers got something.” he mentioned.

“That’s the thing, K.G.,” Pierce replied. “We all know he was capable skill-wise, capable of this. It’s just about the mentality of going out there, doing it every night. He’s the only one in the league that can match up with Greek Freak (Giannis Antetokounmpo), and we say Greek Freak is the best player in the league.” about his ups and downs in the league.

In fact, Anthony Davis has delivered way more than expected for the Lakers. However, in the 'Clutch' situations is where fans believe he has let their team down. That's why the criticism hasn't stopped, even with a huge winning streak.




