Shaquille O'Neal is always going to be questioned about great players at his position, or referred to as 'big men'. For example, Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers couldn't be out of this interview.

Shaquille O'Neal is a living legend not only of the NBA, but of the Los Angeles Lakers, as well. That's why whenever there's a chance reporters from all over the world are going to ask him about his opinion on specific players. As it happened a lot lately, the player is question was Anthony Davis.

Anthony Davis has been leading the Lakers lately to overcome their 11-15 record so far in the 2022-2023 NBA Season. In fact, according to the specialized site StatMuse, Davis has averaged 27.7 points, 12.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 23 games this season.

Alongside LeBron James who is trying to clinch the all-time leading scorer spot of the NBA, and Russell Westbrook who has finally found his place in the Lakers roster. The Lakers 'Big 3' had a six-game road trip over the East Coast. It ended with a 3-3 record, where Davis and James didn't played one game.

Lakers News: Shaq gets real on wha Anhony Davis needs to do this season

In a recent interview with Yahoo Sports, Shaquille O'Neal revealed what he thinks about Anthony Davis as a legend among the NBA former players. Especially comparin him to the previous stars who played for the Los Angeles Lakers. "First note, let’s not get it twisted, Anthony Davis is not a big man, he’s a power forward,” O’Neal said. “So let’s just let’s put combined big man and power forward, we can have this argument all day, every day. He’s playing great. Not being critical of him, I’m giving him the same information that Kareem [Abdul-Jabbar] gave me."

“It was one point in his career, I think he was with in New Orleans, we were saying that in two years he’s going to be the best player in the league,” O’Neal said. “He’s had a lot of injuries. But look, they’re playing well. Well, he went to L.A. the first year, did what he supposed to do. They won a championship, a bubble championship. And when you live in L.A., that’s what we expect. We expect championship.”

Since the beginning of the 2022-2023 NBA Season, Shaq has been very open with his opinion the big man of the Lakers. In multiple times, the four-time NBA Champion has talked about his view on Davis' performances. Especially as this is his returning season after a high-profiled injury.