As Rudy Gobert hasn't yet delivered a performance that justifies his salary, the fans have started to chant against him, he reacted, and now the four-time NBA Champion Shaquille O'Neal has reacted too.

The beef between Shaquille O'Neal and Rudy Gobert might never come to an end. The new chapter in this big misunderstanding involves the fans at the Target Center and the recent Minnesota Timberwolves performances at home. In fact, in the last five games there, the team led by Rudy Gobert and Karl Anthony Towns.

As the Timberwolves started slow at the Target Center, after a few consecutive bad performances and lost games, the fans in Minnesota were booing against him and the team. Gobert made bold comments about it. "I just don't appreciate people that come in to boo your team. When you are a fan, you gotta support your team in the tough or the good moments. There's no team in the NBA history that only had good moments." he said.

After that statement, the thing escalated quickly, however, there were no comments in the media about it. Almost a week after, Shaq addressed this issue that Gobert has with the fans, and his co-hosts were equally part of the statement. Here's what Shaq had to say about the situation.

NBA News: Shaq makes bold statement about Rudy Gobert's complaint about the fans

In the latest episode of Turner Sports' "The Big Podcast with Shaq", Shaquille O'Neal made a shocking statement about his thoughts on the comments made by Rudy Gobert after the chants against him, as well as all the booing the people were doing in Minnesota at the Target Center at the team.

"Get 25 rebounds, get nine blocks. Stop letting people dunk on you. Put somebody on your ass about that instead of crying to the fans" said the four-time NBA Champion to the three-time Defensive Player of the Year winner. Due to the circumstances, the French player heard this comment and didnt' take it very well.

Especially since this isn't the first time. Shaq went wild with bad comments against Gobert when he had a meltdown because he wasn't part of the All-Star game back in 2019. As well as when Gobert got the Timberwolves $205 million contract, Shaq wasn't nearly happy about it. This could be a never-ending story between these two big men.