After being snubbed in the last two seasons, Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid got real on the possibility of winning the MVP award this year.

Joel Embiid looks like a man on a mission this season. Even though we have already witnessed how the Sixers have fallen apart after incredible runs in the regular season, this year Embiid is once again giving Philly reasons for optimism.

The former third overall pick is averaging 33.3 points per game, more than any other player in the league this season. Of course, his performances are putting him in the MVP conversation (again).

Embiid finished runner-up to Nikola Jokic the last two seasons, and many wonder whether he'll finally get the upper hand this time. When asked about it, the 76ers big man admitted he would obviously be glad to win the award but for now, he just wants his team to win.

Joel Embiid admits he would like to win MVP

"I feel like, obviously, being in the running the last few years has been whatever and this year, I’ve taken a different approach. Just trying to focus on the right things. Win games, dominate which I’ve been doing and whatever happens, happens," Embiid said, via Sixers Wire of USA Today.

"Obviously, who wouldn’t want to win one? That’s the best award anyone can get so, but like I said, I’m just focused on making sure first of all, staying healthy, winning games and dominating, but I’m excited about the playoffs. I feel good. I feel good about myself and my team. I just want to make sure that all of us we get there healthy and we do what we gotta do."

Embiid knows the team comes first, and will not put his personal desires ahead of the collective goals. At the end of the day, if he continues to make such an impact for his team, the recognition will be inevitable.