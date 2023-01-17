Stephen Curry has become one of the most dominant and impactful players in NBA history. He was a bit of a late bloomer, but hasn't slowed down once he broke out, leading the Golden State Warriors to four titles in six trips to the NBA Finals.

Curry's offensive explosions have been nearly unmatched, even in a league that favors the offense more often than not. Moreover, his killer instinct and determination to win have separated him from some of the league's finest.

That's why coach Steve Kerr went as far as to call him the 'Moden day Michael Jordan.' Needless to say, even Steph was humbled after such a massive praise, especially coming from someone who played with Jordan.

NBA News: Stephen Curry Reacts To Being Compared To Michael Jordan

"He played with him and understood what the road shows looked like where opposing arenas and fans come out," Curry said postgame. "I understand how Dub Nation has grown over the years, and I think that's special. Every time you take the floor and you feel that energy, I don't ever take it for granted because it wasn't always like that."

"That's what we play the game for, in terms of fans coming out for the journey and spending their hard-earned money on tickets and creating an atmosphere like they did tonight. from the time we ran down the floor for warmups to the end of the game, it was amazing," Steph added. "Fortunately, we feel that most nights on the road and at home obviously, that means a lot. I'll leave it to him to make that comparison but it is special what our accomplishments have done to bring that atmosphere out night after night."

Of course, there's no point in comparing players from different eras, let alone two players who don't even play the same position. But you have to give Steph his flowers after all he's accomplished in the past decade.