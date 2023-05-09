Miami Heat are closer than ever to the conference finals where they could play Philly or Celtics. Check here what Jimmy said about Adebayo.

Miami Heat won Game 4 against New York Knicks in what was the key victory to take an important 3-1 lead over their rivals. It is highly probable that they will win Game 5.

The big favorites to win this series are the Miami Heat since they had eliminated the Milwaukee Bucks during the First Round.

The regular season was good for the Miami Heat, they won 44 games and lost 38, it wasn't the best record but it was enough to avoid the play-in tournament.

What did Butler say about Adebayo after winning Game 4?

Bam Adebayo was a key player to win Game 4 against the New York Knicks 109-101, he was along with Butler the only two players to score over twenty points with 23 points and 13 rebounds for Adebayo. Butler said of Adebayo: "He's playing with a lot of energy, it's very contagious."

Miami Heat are becoming favorites to reach the NBA Finals but it is still early to say if they will be able to win a Conference title, it will all depend on who will be the opponent in that stage.