Familiar foes meet tonight when the Lakers take on the Clippers in a game where the stakes will be high. Check out here what would happen to the Purple and Gold if they lose to the Los Angeles rivals.

The Lakers have been a completely different team since the NBA trade deadline, and their record is proof of that. Now, LeBron James and company find themselves in play-in spots with a chance to make the playoffs.

Rob Pelinka has completely rebuilt the roster in February, getting rid of Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley to land the likes of D'Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt, Rui Hachimura, Malik Beasley, and Mo Bamba. Not only did it pay off, it worked much better than predicted.

While The King continues to do his business by performing at an incredible level, Anthony Davis is also putting in fantastic numbers to keep the Lakers' hopes through the roof. But tonight, the Lakers take on the crosstown rivals with a lot at stake. Let's take a look at what would happen if they lose to the Clippers.

Lakers-Clippers playoff tiebreaker: What happens if LeBron and company lose?

The Lakers have already secured to at least make the play-in tournament. That means, even if they lose to the Clippers, the Lakers will still make the postseason. But of course, it would change their seed.

Both head into the game with a 41-38 record, but the Clippers (6) are above the Lakers (7) in the standings because of their head-to-head record this season. If the Lakers lose they'd miss out on an opportunity to avoid the play-in, but would still have two more games to try and do so.

In short, if the Lakers lose tonight they'd no longer depend on themselves to make the playoffs directly as they'd need the Warriors to lose at least one game. These would be their scenarios with a defeat to the Clippers: