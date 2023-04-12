The NBA Playoffs will have great matchups in the first round, but probably no one tops Los Angeles Lakers vs Memphis Grizzlies. A few days before the series begin, Dillon Brooks sounds confident playing against LeBron James.

The NBA Playoffs will start once the play-in games are completed. One of them determined the Los Angeles Lakers will be facing the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round. This matchup promises a lot, and Dillon Brooks seems ready to play vs LeBron James.

The Western Conference have multiple candidates to go for the title. Along with the defending champions Golden State Warriors, there is also the N°1 seeded team Denver Nuggets. Phoenix Suns emerged as a favorite again following the Kevin Durant trade.

Although this series presents two top teams that will be very dangerous for anyone. The youth of the Grizzlies clashing with the more experienced Lakers will get a ton of viewers. This heated matchup has already started off the court.

Dillon Brooks on playing vs LeBron James

Memphis had some issues this season that weren’t related to basketball. But even with the problems that surrounded their superstar Ja Morant, they were able to finish second in the Western Conference at 51-31. This amazing record should give them enough confidence, and Brooks didn’t hold back when asked about a potential series with the Lakers.

“I wouldn’t mind playing LeBron in a 7-game series. The legacy is there. First time back in the playoffs, knock him out right away in the first round. It’ll test us good. They got good pieces, good players, and that’ll be a good 1st round matchup for us”, he said according to Mark Giannotto of The Commercial Appeal. Those things were said before Los Angeles defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves in the play-in, so Brooks will have the opportunity he wanted.