The Playoffs are closer than ever, the regular season is coming to an end and the players only think about winning the big title or at least trying to. Check here the start date for the Playoffs.

NBA Postseason: When do the playoffs start in 2023?

The 2022-2023 NBA Regular season began on October 18, 2022 and as in previous seasons the regular season ends in April.

The biggest favorites will make it to the playoffs in hopes of winning the NBA Finals, including the Milwaukee Bucks and the defending champions, Golden State Warriors.

Nothing was different during the current season, 82 games for each of the 30 teams and most of the games were available via television and internet.

When do the NBA Playoffs start in 2023?

The NBA Playoffs begin on April 15, 2023 and end in May, but before the playoffs the Play-in Tournament will be played from April 11 to 14.

Only 16 teams will have access to the playoffs, although the system is slightly complex, teams with clinched playoff spots will not have to go through the play-in tournament.

The Eastern Conference has most of the big favorites to play in the postseason, Bucks, Celtics, 76ers and Cavaliers were the first teams with clinched spots within that conference.