The National Basketball Association boasts nothing but the greatest basketball talents on the planet. That's why even an All-Star could be traded or wound up losing his starting spot to a rookie at some point.

Nothing's granted in the league. It's a ruthless business, and players have to earn every single second they set foot on the basketball court. Needless to say, that doesn't get any easier as the years go by and the body is weaker.

Having a long career in the NBA isn't for everybody. But all good things eventually come to an end, and this won't be the exception to that rule. Check out the top 3 former stars most likely to retire after this season.

NBA Rumors: 3 Former Stars Who Could Retire After This Season

3. DeAndre Jordan

Not so long ago, DeAndre Jordan was considered one of the most dominant rebounders and rim protectors in the league. But the athleticism is the first thing to go away, and he's lost most of his lateral quickness and timely hops.

Jordan has become a liability on both ends of the floor. He's no longer the high-flyer who could finish above the rim almost at will, and he gets exposed every time he tries to guard the perimeter.

2. Rudy Gay

While he never took that step forward as the perennial All-Star most analysts thought he'd be, Rudy Gay was still one of the most serviceable two-way players in the league at some point. But that seems like it happened ages ago.

Gay has been in and out of the Utah Jazz rotation this season. He needs more touches to be an offensive factor, and he can no longer stay in front of faster players. He'll be a free agent at the end of the year and unlikely to gauge a lot of interest.

1. Andre Iguodala

Andre Iguodala was reportedly on the fence about retiring or coming back this season. His Golden State Warriors teammates convinced him to suit up and run it back for what might as well be his final season.

Iguodala will go down as one of the greatest Sixth Men in league history. He embraced a lesser role in the Bay area after being an All-Star, and it paid off with four NBA championships and one Finals MVP award.