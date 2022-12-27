The Milwaukee Bucks may have Jrue Holiday, Brook Lopez or even Khris Middleton, but certainly since the championship won in 2021, there hasn't been any player who could help Giannis Antetokounmpo deliver in the important moments.

The 50-year championship drought was too much for the Milwaukee Bucks, and when one franchise has a generational talent such as Giannis Antetokounmpo, its time to build around him as soon as possible. That's why even when they aren't usually among the teams who are linked to any players, many insiders have their opinions about the performance.

Simply because there aren't any players in the Bucks' roster who delivers more than the Greek Freak, especially on the offensive end. With 31 points per game, Antetokounmpo almost doubles down the second player with most points per game in the team managed by Mike Budenholzer.

And the best partner Antetokounmpo had during their championship run, Kris Middleton only has played 7 games in the current season due to setbacks in his full recovery from his season-ending injury. Maybe its time for the Bucks' front office to search for a new partner for their star.

NBA Rumors: Giannis Antetokoumpo could benefit from playing with Julius Randle

When asked by Heavy Sports’ NBA Insider what star player could realistically benefit from the big man’s skills, the anonymous executive listed All-World talent Giannis Antetokounmpo specifically.“Giannis is one who comes to mind because of the way he cuts and makes himself available and can play off other passers,” the exec told Deveney.

“I am not saying that Milwaukee is beating down the doors to get Julius Randle, but that is the kind of star who could work well with a player with Randle’s skill.” The executive would tell Deveney that Randle “could be easier to move” now that he’s seemingly put his inefficient 2021-22 campaign behind him and stated that the Knicks big would “fit (in well) with a team that has multiple options” such as Milwaukee.

Also, it would be the smartest move for the Bucks as they have missed Khris Middleton during this regular season. Although he's trying to return to the basketball court, the constant set backs due to his injury wouldn't be a perfect scenario for either the Bucks or the player.