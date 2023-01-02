The Brooklyn Nets are the league's hottest team right now. However, we've seen then shoot themselves in the foot way too many times, and Kevin Durant's future is still a question mark.

For the first time since they signed Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, the Brooklyn Nets look like what most people thought they'd look like. They're riding an 11-game winning streak and have dominated every rival they've faced.

Jacque Vaughn has certainly helped turn the culture around. It was evident from day one that Steve Nash was way over his head in Brooklyn, and having his two best players against him didn't do much to help.

Nonetheless, some are still hesitant to give them the nod as contenders. Moreover, some believe they're just a minor controversy away from KD changing his stance again and asking to be traded again.

NBA Rumors: Kevin Durant Will Request A Trade In The Offseason

(via Howard Beck - Sports Illustrated)

"What, you thought everything was peachy in Brooklyn after KD rescinded his last trade demand? All that did was buy the Nets a little time. But, despite this hot streak, this team is too flawed and fragile to win a title next spring, and it’s a near-certainty it’ll let Kyrie Irving walk in July. So what would Durant be staying for?"

It's A Matter Of Time Before Kyrie Takes Time Off, Claims Analyst

Yahoo Sports' Vincent Goodwill made a similar prediction prior to their recent turnaround. He claims that it's not a matter of whether Kyrie Irving will act up again, but when will that happen and how that could affect KD's future:

"The Irving sabbatical is coming. Set a watch to it. He’s due for an absence and maybe, just maybe, he’ll let the team know this time," Goodwill wrote. "Or maybe not. And that’s the reason the Nets should do the right thing here, start recouping draft picks and young players by sending Durant to a place where he can be best maximized."

Truth be told, the Nets look unstoppable on the court, but they've done nothing to make people think that they can keep this up. On paper, there's no other team in the league that could take them down. But they've been their biggest enemy for years now.