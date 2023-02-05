The trade deadline continues to zoom in, and all 30 teams are looking to make moves. With that in mind, let's take a look at the best players likely to be available.

The NBA is all about trying to get better. Everybody's looking to take the reigning champion down, so they build their roster accordingly. In fact, some of the greatest teams in NBA history have been assembled via trade.

So, this time of the year will be key for every single franchise. It could seal their fate as bottom-feeders thinking of the upcoming NBA Draft or set them up for success when the playoffs come.

NBA Rumors: The Best Trade Deadline Candidates

3. Kyle Kuzma

Kyle Kuzma is finally putting his money where his mouth is and proving that he can be a star in this league. His versatility as a shooting combo forward and his defense make him an intriguing candidate ahead of the deadline.

Kuzma is reportedly willing to bet on himself and opt out of the final year of his contract with the Washington Wizards if needed. So, the team that trades for him needs to be sure that he'll want to stay.

2. Fred VanVleet

Fred VanVleet's rise to stardom was as unlikely as it was fast. But he might not be able to live up to his huge contract with his team, as he's already outgrown the struggling Toronto Raptors.

The Raptors are likely to be sellers ahead of the deadline, and multiple teams should inquire about VanVleet's 3-and-D skill set. He might be slightly overpaid, but he can put up big numbers in the right place.

1. OG Anunoby

Another Toronto Raptors star makes this list in OG Anunoby. He's highly touted as one of the best defensive wings in the league this season, and he could fetch as many as three first-round picks in return.

Anunoby is a privileged athlete who can guard multiple positions and whose offense is finally starting to catch up with his defense. He's still quite young and has some room for improvement, only making him a more appealing asset.