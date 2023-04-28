In just a few months with the Clippers, Russell Westbrook proved he still has enough left in the tank. Let's take a look at the possible landing spots for the former NBA MVP.

All Russell Westbrook needed to get back to his best was to get out of the Lakers. He didn't even need to move from Los Angeles, as joining the Clippers was all it took for him to revitalize his career.

After struggling for almost two years with the purple and gold, Brodie once again looked like his true self when he joined Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and company. With the crosstown rivals, Westbrook put up incredible numbers and proved why he was an MVP in the past.

Now he has a big decision to make, since he becomes an unrestricted free agent in the offseason. Considering how he performed recently, it wouldn't be strange if Russ has more suitors than when the Lakers wanted to trade him.

Los Angeles Clippers

The most obvious choice for Westbrook would be to re-sign with the team that let him rediscover the best version of himself. Brodie settled in perfectly at the Clippers, and eventually put the team on his back when they needed him the most.

With PG and Kawhi out, Westbrook put a chip on his shoulder and did everything he could to keep them alive in the playoffs. His great performances didn't go unnoticed, and now everyone at the organization is begging him to come back.

Brooklyn Nets

In the event Westbrook decides to explore the free agency, the Brooklyn Nets could be in the mix. The departure of the two superstars they had left proved too costly in the playoffs, so they'll have work to do in the offseason.

They have to start somewhere, and the first step to coming back stronger could be landing a proven contributor like him. After all, it's a low-risk move that could end up paying off.

Miami Heat

Before he signed for the Clippers, Westbrook was heavily linked with the Miami Heat. Erik Spoelstra's team could use help at point guard by then, and it could use it next season as well.

Of course, this may depend on how far they go in the playoffs. However, their inconsistent performance in the regular season suggests that having a player like Westbrook would be a huge boost for their rotation.