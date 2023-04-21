If Draymond Green isn't back with the Golden State Warriors next season, there are multiple teams that could make a run at him.

Draymond Green's future with the Golden State Warriors has been put into doubt since before the start of the NBA season. And following his incident with Domantas Sabonis, some believe he's most likely heading out the door.

The Warriors could lose GM Bob Myers in the offseason, and he's been key in keeping the band together. Green has a player option for next season, and he knows he's unlikely to get a contract extension.

So, there's a chance he opts in and the Warriors trade him, or he might even decide to just walk away as a free agent. If that's the case, let's take a look at the three likeliest destinations for Draymond Green.

NBA Rumors: 3 Potential Destinations For Draymond Green

3. Detroit Pistons

The Detroit Pistons are a young team, and they'll likely favor player development going forward, especially if they land the first-overall pick in the upcoming NBA Draft. But every young team needs a veteran leader.

Green is a Michigan native, and he grew up rooting for this franchise. He could be an elite defensive-minded mentor for their youngins, and his basketball IQ could be great for their up-and-coming combo guards.

2. Miami Heat

The Miami Heat take pride in being a tough, physical, resilient, and defensive-minded team. So, it would be hard to think of anyone who could be a better fit for their roster and identity than Draymond Green.

Of course, that locker room with Jimmy Butler could be a bit of a time bomb, but it's worth the experiment. Pat Riley has been on the market for another star for years now, and Green might as well be it.

1. Los Angeles Lakers

There's a running joke on social media about Draymond Green's never-ending praise for LeBron James. Even when he's not the subject of conversation, Green somewhat finds a way to make it all about LeBron.

So, why not team up with him? They're both Rich Paul clients, and he wants to win another ring before calling it quits. He'd have to take a pay cut, but he seems willing to do anything to play with his idol.