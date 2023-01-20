With the Toronto Raptors likely going through a panic sale before the trade deadline, let's take a look at the likeliest destinations for one-time All-Star Pascal Siakam.

The Toronto Raptors managed to stay in playoff contention and still rebuild and add young pieces. Reigning Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes is one of the NBA's rising stars, and the future sure looks bright up north.

But their current plan and timeline don't fit their veterans. And there have been some rumblings about their older players trying to force their way out of Canada. Also, Masai Ujiri has always been known for maximizing his assets.

So, now that they're struggling and with them likely going through a panic sale before the upcoming trade deadline, let's take a look at the likeliest destinations for their best player: Pascal Siakam.

NBA Rumors: 3 Potential Landing Spots For Pascal Siakam

3. Sacramento Kings

Against all odds, logic, and common sense, the Sacramento Kings struck gold with the Tyrese Haliburton trade. So, why not make it 2-for-2 and give De'Aaron Fox another dominant big man to play with?

They could give up Davion Mitchell, Richaun Holmes, and Harrison Barnes to pair Siakam with Domantas Sabonis. The Twin-Towers model is kind of outdated in today's NBA, but they sure complement each other just fine.

2. Phoenix Suns

It's not a secret that Deandre Ayton doesn't want to play for the Phoenix Suns anymore. His effort— or lack thereof has been alarming, and that's not likely to change even if Monty Williams leaves — which he won't.

So, they could try and salvage their season by swapping the former first-overall pick with Siakam, a two-way big with playmaking skills. The Raptors would get another young foundational piece to build around.

1. Dallas Mavericks

Mark Cuban has taken offense to the comments about getting Luka Doncic more help, but that doesn't make them any less true. The Dallas Mavericks are a one-man show, and Doncic might want to leave at some point.

Even if that's not the case, the Mavs owe it to the game of basketball to put Doncic in a position to succeed. They could do that by trading Christian Wood, Josh Green, Tim Hardaway Jr., and a first-round pick for Siakam.