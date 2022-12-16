With the Golden State Warriors struggling to be at their best, it seems like the front office is starting to lose its patience with the young stars.

Stephen Curry continues to be one of the best players on Earth. He's posting MVP-caliber numbers, and the Golden State Warriors will remain in championship contention for as long as he's on that level.

But title windows close fast in the Association, and the Dubs sure know about that. That's why they need to make the most of their championship core while they still can, even if that means making tough decisions.

So, as much as they'd love to keep young prospects with superstar potential, it seems like Bob Myers and the front office have finally realized that they may need to trade some of the young guns to get some win-now pieces.

NBA Rumors: Warriors Are Ready To Move On From The Young Players

(via Eric Pinus - Bleacher Report)

"The Warriors have been delicately attempting to thread the needle, developing the next generation of stars while still winning championships. They have the 2022 title, but prospects like James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody haven't necessarily arrived yet as consistent rotation players.

The team may stay the course and let them grow into roles, but if the Warriors feel they need actual ready-to-win value to replace players they lost in free agency (Gary Payton II, Otto Porter Jr., etc.), that may come at the expense of their youth movement.

Rebuilding franchises would undoubtedly have interest, which could lead to multi-team deals. It may be the surefire way for Golden State to stay on top, although it may sacrifice its future."

The Warriors need to bolster their rotation and their second unit. Kuminga, Moody, and Wiseman all have sky-high potential, so they could and should fetch some decent value in return.

Of course, there's always the chance the Dubs will regret giving up on one or maybe all of them. But that's a risk you need to take if you actually believe Curry can still lead them to another championship.