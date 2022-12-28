LeBron James has been the key player for the Los Angeles Lakers as Anthony Davis sits out trying to get back on the court. However, its probable the 37-year-old will have to do the maximum effort to play against the Miami Heat.

As the Los Angeles Lakers try to overcome their losing record in the current regular season, LeBron James has been key for the team managed by Darvin Ham to stay as close as possible in both the home games and on the road. None other player, who isn't injured has more impact for the Purple and Gold right now.

In fact, James is currently going after the all-time scoring leader record, who is currently hold by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar who has scored 38,387 points, while James has scored 37,786 points so far. In his 20th season, the 38-year-old player wants to close out his career on top of everything.

However, recently the controversy has surrounded him recently. Apparently James eliminated a tweet where he claimed he didn't want to miss the NBA Playoffs ever again, as it happened last season. This post was last season at the time where the NBA Playoffs were playing right after the Lakers failed to qualify.

NBA Rumors: Will LeBron James play for the Lakers vs Heat?

Finally the Los Angeles Lakers picked up the win, it was against a eight-game unbeaten Orlando Magic, who couldn't avoid to lose. In fact, James contributed to the win as he pulled up 28 points, with 5 assists, and 7 rebounds in 31 minutes of play at the Amway Center.

Until four hours before the matchup against the Miami Heat at the FTX Arena, LeBron James remain as questionable for the Los Angeles Lakers due to a left ankle soreness. In fact, after the win over the Magic, James mentioned "I’ll know tomorrow when I get up.” An hour prior to the game, Mike Trudell of SpectrumSN reported, "LeBron (James) wil be play tonight". However, its unclear yet if he will do it as a starter or will come off the bench.

After the end of the losing streak for the Lakers, the team managed by Darvin Ham wants to keep the mometum going with a second consecutive on the East coast road games. In fact, they will have two more on the road games against Atlanta Hawks, and Charlotte Hortnets.