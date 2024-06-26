Lionel Messi was seen touching his hamstring again during Argentina’s 1-0 win over Peru. Now, Lionel Scaloni has made a decision regarding what comes next.

Lionel Messi: Update on whether he will play against Peru

Argentina has secured a spot in the quarterfinals of the Copa America after a 2-0 victory over Canada and a 1-0 win against Chile. Lionel Scaloni‘s side has not displayed their best soccer but has progressed and remains on course to reach another final.

Argentina secured a late victory with a goal from Lautaro Martinez, having outshot Chile 22-3. The standings now show Argentina in first place and surprise package Canada in second with three points, while Peru and Chile have one point each.

Lionel Scaloni may provide an opportunity for Peru, having decided to rest some of his players for the upcoming match and prepare for the quarterfinals, including star player Lionel Messi.

Lionel Messi to sit against Peru

After the game against Chile, Messi addressed the press, saying, “I had a few days with a sore throat and a bit of fever; maybe it all caught up with me, but it’s a hamstring strain.”

Scaloni made it clear to the media that he will be resting some starters to allow other players a chance to participate.

Lionel Messi vies for the ball with Erick Pulgar during a match between Argentina and Chile

At 37, Lionel Messi has appeared strong in the Copa America, creating scoring opportunities. Though he has yet to score in the tournament, Messi remains crucial for Argentina, who have not performed up to their usual standard.