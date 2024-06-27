The 2024 NBA Draft took place on Wednesday, June 26, marking the first night of first-round picks. For the first time in history, the draft was split into two days, reserving the second round for Thursday.

The 2024 NBA Draft took place on Wednesday, June 26, marking the first night of first-round picks. Importantly, for the first time in history, the draft was split into two days, with the second round being reserved for Thursday.

As usual, all eyes were on the first pick, which in this edition corresponded to the Atlanta Hawks. They chose the 19-year-old Frenchman, Zaccharie Risacher. This preference marks a significant trend in the modern era, as Risacher becomes the fourth international player selected as the first pick since 2002.

It is important to clarify that a “foreigner” is considered to be someone who does not have U.S. or Canadian nationality, and these selections have not been consecutive.

NBA Draft 2024: France is here!

On the other hand, France has had a prominent presence in this event. In 2023, the first team was also French: none other than Victor Wembanyama.

In addition, it is relevant to mention that this year’s No. 2 pick, corresponding to the Washington Wizards, went to Alex Sarr, another French talent who was in the predictions.

The podium was completed by Reed Sheppard, a 20-year-old American from Kentucky, who was also emerging as one of the top prospects. He was drafted by the Houston Rockets.

An overall view prior to the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 26, 2024 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

NBA Draft 2024: Top 10 Picks

Let’s take a look at the top 10 picks from the NBA Draft 2024:

Zaccharie Risacher – Atlanta Hawks. Alex Saar – Washington Wizards. Reed Sheppard – Houston Rockets. Stephon Castle – San Antonio Spurs. Ron Holland – Detroit Pistons. Tidjane Salaun – Charlotte Hornets. Donovan Clingan – Portland Trail Blazers. Rob Dillingham – San Antonio Spurs. Zach Edey – Memphis Grizzlies. Cody Williams – Utah Jazz.

Stay tuned for the second round, scheduled for Thursday, June 27!