LeBron James has broke many records in his 19-year NBA career so far. However, the total points record is hold by Kareem Abdul Jabbar.

How many points per game does LeBron James need to lead the NBA in total points?

Since LeBron James made his NBA debut, things have changed in the NBA. For example, he currently holds the record of most points with 7,631,assists with 1,919 and rebounds with 2,391 in the NBA Playoffs since his rookie season, the 2003-2004.

Thefore, for some young NBA fans, LeBron deserves the title as the G.O.A.T of the NBA. However, there are still players that have earned more titles and scored more points than him. These players are Michael Jordan and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

This article focuses on what's the current record that the 18-time All-Star player is after when he enters the 2022-23 NBA season. As LeBron James has done pretty much everything in the NBA, it is a matter of time when he clinches the record for total career points in the NBA.

According to the specialized site StatMuse, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar holds the record as the player with most points in the NBA history with 38,387 points. In fact, Jabbar played in the NBA for 20 straight seasons for the Milwuakee Bucks and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Whereas LeBron James will enter his 20th NBA season with the Los Angeles Lakers. He is currently the second player with most points in NBA history with 37,062 points. Therefore, James needs 1,326 points to surpass Abdul-Jabbar's Total Points record.

So, LeBron James needs an average of 16.2 points per game, assuming he plays the entire 82-game NBA schedule in the upcoming 2022-23 NBA Season. However, in the last 3 seasons LeBron averaged 56 games per regular season. In that case, if he ends up playing just 56 games, he would need an average of 23.6 points per game.