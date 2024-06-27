Venezuela defeated Mexico 1-0 in a tight match in Group B of the Copa America, despite Mexican media’s overconfidence.

Venezuela goalkeeper Rafael Romo expressed frustration with Mexican media’s perceived arrogance and ignorance after Venezuela secured a surprising 1-0 victory over Mexico in the Copa América on Wednesday.

Romo, 34, made a crucial save in the 87th minute from a penalty by Mexico’s Orbelín Pineda, preserving Venezuela’s lead secured earlier by Salomón Rondón’s penalty. This victory marks Venezuela’s second consecutive win in Group B, securing their spot in the Copa América quarterfinals.

Reflecting on the match, Romo criticized Mexican journalists for underestimating Venezuela’s capabilities, citing their humility and determination to prove themselves on the field.

Romo post match comments on Mexican press

“México is a strong team that plays well,” Romo commented to TUDN. “We acknowledge their quality without arrogance or ignorance, unlike some Mexican journalists who underestimated us. We came here to perform our duties, and securing these three points is immensely valuable for us.”

Santiago Gimenez (L) of Mexico fights for the ball with Rafael Romo (L) of Venezuela during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 group B match between Venezuela and Mexico,

Historically, Venezuela had not managed to defeat Mexico in their previous 13 encounters, making this victory at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, particularly significant.

Leading up to the match, Mexican sports newspaper Record featured a headline, “Venezuela, I am your father,” alongside Darth Vader, emphasizing Mexico’s perceived dominance in past meetings.

With this win, Venezuela now prepares to face Jamaica in their final group stage match in Austin, Texas, on Sunday. Meanwhile, Mexico faces a critical match against Ecuador in Glendale, Arizona, needing a victory to advance in the tournament.