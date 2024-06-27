It wasn’t CR7’s night against Georgia in the Euros, as Portugal was defeated 2-0 but still went through to the round of 16.

Cristiano Ronaldo had an off night against Georgia in a shocking 2-0 defeat by Portugal in the final group game of Group F in the 2024 Euros. CR7 was even subbed out of the match as the defeat began to sink in.

An early goal by Khvicha Kvaratskhelia set the tone early in the match, and early in the second half, Georges Mikautadze sealed the deal. Both Portugal and Georgia advanced to the round of 16 along with Turkey, but the blow to Portugal’s ego could be heard loudly.



At the end of the match, while Cristiano Ronaldo was leaving the field, he was almost hit by a wild fan who threw himself from the stands and nearly landed on top of the former Manchester United star.



Cristiano Ronaldo safe after fan almost falls on top of him

CR7 was being escorted by security to the locker room of the Arena AufSchalke when a disturbed fan threw himself from the stands. A security guard quickly jumped in front of Ronaldo while the fan plummeted down the stairs.



No word has been given on the fan’s condition, but it marks yet another incident involving Ronaldo, who has had to deal with various pitch invaders and photo seekers during games. This time, both the fan and the player could have been severely hurt.



Up next for Portugal in the round of 16 is a July 1st match against Slovenia in the city of Frankfurt. If Portugal advances, they will face the winner of France vs. Belgium.