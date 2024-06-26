LeBron James has fueled an environment of uncertainty about his future with the Los Angeles Lakers. Since the team was eliminated by the Denver Nuggets in the playoffs, the King chose silence after a posting brief message on social media.

“I’ve seen, heard a lot of reports about my future. I said it last night and I’ll say it again. I do not know yet as I’m only thinking about spending time with my family & friends! When I know after speaking with the fam, my counsel as as my representation about it then you guys will know. Until then (silence emoji). Love.”

Two months later, LeBron James hasn’t officially confirmed if he’ll be back with the Lakers. Although the hiring of JJ Redick as head coach should give some tranquility, the NBA keeps waiting for the biggest decision in recent years.

James is 39-years and the current roster in Los Angeles doesn’t seem enough to fight against other contenders in the Western Conference.

LeBron James hasn’t extended his contract with Los Angeles Lakers (Getty Images)

Will LeBron James sign contract extension with Lakers?

According to a report from Dan Woike, LeBron James will opt out of his current contract with the Los Angeles Lakers and that should produce a frenzy in the NBA. However, there seems to be no need to hit the panic button.

“The coaching hire (JJ Redick) is the first step in an offseason during which the team is facing crucial roster decisions, particularly with James. LeBron James is expected to opt out of his current contract. Although the sense is he’ll re-sign with the Lakers, he will be an unrestricted free agent if he declines his player option.”

Even with all signs pointing out at LeBron retiring as a Laker, the door will be open for a surprise as an unrestricted free agent. In this scenario, at least theoretically, anything could happen.