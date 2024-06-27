The Boston Celtics got terrible news just days after they won the NBA Finals.

Boston Celtics will lose star player for six months due to big injury

The Boston Celtics just conquered their 18th title in franchise history breaking the tie with the Los Angeles Lakers for winningest team of all time. It was a historic run during the playoffs.

The Celtics just crushed any type of competition in the Eastern Conference dominating the Miami Heat, the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Indiana Pacers on their way to the NBA Finals.

Then, when many experts thought the Dallas Mavericks were too much after surviving a loaded Western Conference, the Celtics answered with an impressive collective effort by Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Jrue Holiday, Al Horford or Derrick White.

Now, they are clear favorites to defend the title during the 2024-2025 season. However, head coach Joe Mazzulla just received terrible news about the status of a star player.

Joe Mazzulla will lose a star player in the start of the 2024-2025 season (Getty Images)

How long will Kristaps Porzingis be out due to injury?

The Boston Celtics confirmed Kristaps Porzingis will miss the start of the 2024-2025 season after the injury he suffered during Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks.

“Kristaps Porzingis underwent successful surgery to repair a torn retinaculum and dislocated posterior tibialis tendon. Porzingis is expected to return to play in 5-6 months. Further updates will be provided as necessary.”