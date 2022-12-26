The Los Angeles Lakers' front office with Rob Pelinka as the head have cleared their way to possible trades until the upcoming deadline in February 9th. However, it could cost them the rest of the current season.

The Los Angeles Lakers can't seem to get it together as a team, even when they were already on a winning streak. With Anthony Davis out indefinitely, LeBron James has had to carry the team, but it hasn't been enough. None of the bench players seem to be ready to play as a Laker. However, GM Rob Pelinka won't hesitate to make desperate trades.

With 33 points per game as a 37-year-old, LeBron James has literally taken the Lakers' offensive by the hand to be competitive, otherwise none of the entire roster has put up more than 20 points per game, so far in the season. Rusell Westbrook has lost his purpose as a sixth man, because the team doesn't get together.

In other reports, the possible trades for the Lakers have been rumored to be Patrick Beverley, Kendrick Nunn and either the 2027 or 2029 first-round pick (likely protected) for a 3-and-D wing or combo forward that fits well next Davis and James. However, as things have turned around so quickly, the way to go seems uncertain.

Lakers Trade Rumors: Rob Pelinka doesn't want hurry up trades

As the trade deadline approaches, the Los Angeles Lakers have to decide which move would be the smartest. If the team managed by Darvin Ham is better off as it is as well as keep on a safe their 2027 and 2029 draft picks for future deals. In fact, as mention per reports, Rob Pelinka and the Lakers' front office do not want to compound their previous mistakes with more moves.

Reinforcements via trade would obviously help, and the Lakers are still evaluating their options on a dormant trade market. At the same time, it becomes increasingly challenging to justify trading a first-round pick if the group continues to struggle. The front office doesn’t want to compound its previous mistakes with more win-now moves, according to Jovan Buha of The Athletic.

Although the deadline is February 9th, the Lakers need both short and long term solutions in order to take advantage of possibly the last couple of seasons left for LeBron James, as the first instance. Also, to determine what's the best for one of the historic franchises in the NBA.