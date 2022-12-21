The Chicago Bulls are going through a tough start to the season, and rumors state they're close to blowing the roster up. That could start by trading Zach LaVine.

When it rains, it pours for the Chicago Bulls. They tried to take an aggressive approach to becoming an NBA championship contender, but it seems like they're a ways away from reaching that status. Even with an MVP candidate in DeMar DeRozan.

Arturas Karnisovas made some moves to win now, but Nikola Vucevic has been mostly bad since arriving in the Windy City. They also signed Zach LaVine to a massive contract extension, and they may have overpaid a little.

So, with rumors of the team considering a major roster overhaul, tensions continue to grow inside the United Center. And, according to the latest reports, LaVine isn't exactly happy with the team and vice versa.

NBA Rumors: Chicago Bulls And Zach LaVine Aren't Seeing Eye-To-Eye

(Via The Athletic)

"Even more, multiple league sources and sources close to the organization say LaVine and the Bulls are not seeing eye-to-eye. Over the past few weeks, there’s been a palpable feeling across various parts of the franchise of a disconnect over LaVine’s situation in Chicago. All of this has been happening while LaVine is in the first season of a five-year, $215 million maximum deal that was signed this summer.

'There’s a certain level of frustration in people trying to figure out what we can do to help right the ship,' LaVine told The Athletic. 'I think with the players that we have, we try to put it on each other to right the ship. We have those type of guys, those type of mentalities where each of us have been number one options on a team before and then we all come together collectively. It’s not going to take one person. It’s going to take all of us as a unit. I think that’s what guys are trying to figure out how to help the group.'"

LaVine is still young, so the Bulls should find some suitors for his services if that's the direction they choose. However, there are doubts about his ability to be a team's primary scorer, and he's making way too much money to be a team's second option.

Whatever the case, it's evident that this Bulls roster isn't good enough to get the job done, so Karsnivoas needs to head back to the drawing board and try to get as many draft picks as he can for his All-Stars.