Stephen Curry reacts to LeBron James’ criticism of the NBA's three-point overload

The sustained decline in NBA viewership has led to decisions like modifying the All-Star Game format in an effort to regain fan interest. This shift has sparked debates about the present and future of the league, with stars like LeBron James identifying the dominance of three-pointers as one of the primary issues in NBA. Now, Stephen Curry has weighed in, making his stance clear.

“I’m never going to fight three-point shots,” Curry said during an interview with ESPN this week. “That’s just how I’ve seen the game forever,” the Golden State Warriors guard emphasized, reaffirming that his reliance on three-pointers is central to his style of play and will remain unchanged in the latter years of his career.

Curry also explained that his focus on the three-point shot is not only a result of his exceptional talent but also a way to compensate for physical limitations compared to other players. “It’s not like I can go out there and do a 360 windmill, drive down, and maybe dunk on somebody,” the 36-year-old superstar added. “I’m going to keep shooting threes, so don’t worry about that.”

Steph is widely regarded as the player who transformed the NBA’s approach to the game. Alongside Klay Thompson, Curry led the Golden State Warriors to the top of the league, revolutionizing the three-point shot and influencing teams across the NBA to adopt a similar style.

The three-point debate in the NBA

LeBron James isn’t the only star to criticize the overabundance of three-pointers in the NBA. Phoenix Suns legend Charles Barkley echoed similar concerns while discussing the NBA’s declining fan interest compared to the NFL. “It’s frustrating because all the games are now a three-point shooting contest… I don’t like it,” the former forward said.

Stephen Curry, when asked about LeBron James and other players’ comments in the same interview, took a diplomatic approach. “Everybody has their opinion,” he said, carefully avoiding any controversy with his Team USA partner ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Curry’s confidence in the NBA’s evolution

Despite the ongoing debate, Curry expressed confidence that the NBA will continue to evolve and adapt. He pointed out that the league has seen different styles rise and fall over time. “Certain skill sets started coming into the league. You see how many bigs are dominating down in the post,” Curry said. “It’s like either extreme, and the cool part is that defenses adjust, and it just takes time for that to happen. So we’ll see where that goes.”