With the Chicago Bulls struggling to find their best rhythm, some analysts believe it's time for DeMar DeRozan to find a better team via trade.

DeMar DeRozan silenced his critics last season with an MVP-caliber campaign. He put the Chicago Bulls on his shoulders and led them through thick and thin, fighting through multiple injuries and proving that he still had plenty left in the tank.

But with the Bulls struggling to replicate that success and compete with the rest of contenders some analysts and fans believe it's time for DeRozan to spread his wings and fly away from the Windy City.

The Bulls might come to realize that they need to blow their roster up and just start back from scratch. DeRozan is their most valuable and tradeable asset if they want to re-stock their draft pick arsenal. With that in mind, let's take a look at the 3 likeliest destinations for him:

NBA Rumors: 3 Potential Trade Destinations For DeMar DeRozan

3. Los Angeles Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers nearly signed him when he joined the Bulls, but the Russell Westbrook trade killed the deal. They could right that wrong by shipping one or two future first-rounders to bring the USC product back to California.

The Lakers need to shake up their roster, and DeRozan was sold on playing next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Should he become available, then Rob Pelinka would be quite interested in pulling the trigger.

2. Washington Wizards

The Washington Wizards have two top-10 picks in Johnny Davis and Deni Avdija, and the Chicago Bulls could most definitely use both. Moreover, they can also offer a top-five protected first-round pick.

Bradley Beal's mammoth of a deal is proof of the Wizards' desire to compete and pairing him with DeRozan, Kristaps Porzingis, and Kyle Kuzma could certainly point them in that direction.

1. Toronto Raptors

The Toronto Raptors haven't had the start of the season they hoped for. So, maybe Masai Ujiri could find a way to bring one of the greatest players in franchise history back up North. The fans and even DeMar would definitely embrace that.

Multiple Raptors players have been tangled up in trade rumors as of late. Gary Trent Jr, Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet, and OG Anunoby have been tied with a potential transaction, and all of them would be a perfect fit in Chicago.