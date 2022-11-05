Even though they didn't make a move in the offseason, a Western Conference executive believes the Lakers could still land Zach LaVine.

The Los Angeles Lakers have looked better as of late, but some of the flaws on their roster won't go away any time soon. Yes, having Russell Westbrook off the bench is a step in the right direction, but they're flawed nonetheless.

The Lakers could use some shooting, especially coming from a guy who could create his own shot. They also need durability and someone who could realistically take the pressure off LeBron James' shoulders night in and night out.

With that in mind, a Western Conference executive believes they could target UCLA product and Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine. However, that would mean parting ways with Anthony Davis.

NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Swap Anthony Davis For Zach LaVine

(via Heavy)

"Sources who spoke with Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports speculated that if the Los Angeles Lakers get fed up with Anthony Davis, Chicago would be the top landing spot.

'But the one thing I’ve said, if they were to make a deal, would be to send him back to Chicago for another Klutch guy, Zach LaVine,' a Western Conference GM told Deveney. 'Davis is from Chicago, he would like to play there. LaVine played at UCLA and has said he want to play in L.A. I think that is the only deal that would sort of satisfy all parties. Because, look, the Lakers wanted AD to be the guy who took over the franchise after LeBron, and it is obvious he is not the guy to do that. Maybe LaVine can be?'"

Davis has been linked to a move to the Bulls for quite some time now. His durability issues are a big concern for the purple and gold, and he's left a lot to be desired on the court except for that championship run during the bubble.

LaVine is younger and could help the Lakers transition to the post-LeBron era. Then again, Davis is Rob Pelinka's guy, so he could be reluctant to even entertain the thought of cutting ties with him.