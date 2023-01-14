The Chicago Bulls would love to keep Zach LaVine for the long run, but he might not be on the same page. So, keep an eye on an Eastern Conference rival.

Arturas Karnisovas hasn't been able to work his magic with the Chicago Bulls. He's made some aggressive moves and struck major deals, yet his roster hasn't been able to live up to its potential, and it's no NBA championship contender right now.

Considering how inconsistent they've been throughout the season, some believe it's just a matter of time before they just give up, blow their roster up, and hit the drawing board to start from scratch again.

If that's the case, then multiple teams around the league will be monitoring Zach LaVine's availability. And according to Chicago Bulls insider KC Johnson, the Miami Heat have joined the list of many potential suitors.

NBA Rumors: Miami Heat Join Multiple Teams In Potential Race For Zach LaVine

"His name has come up in trade speculation, and I’ve reported that there are plenty of teams that, if he’s put on the market – and I preface that with the word “if” – he’s not yet," Johnson said on the HoopsHype podcast. "If he were to be put on the market, the Knicks, Lakers, Dallas, and Miami are certainly monitoring if he’ll become available or not."

"What’s interesting about that to me and other executives I’ve spoken to around the league is there would also be a bit of a question regarding, in their eyes, the health of his knee because if the Bulls just signed him and look to flip him that quickly, it almost raises your antenna a little bit," Johnson concluded.

There's been plenty of speculation regarding LaVine's future, but he just signed a huge deal with the Bulls, so any potential compensation should also be quite valuable. For now, we'll have to keep an eye on this story, but it doesn't seem like he'll want to say for much longer.