The drama surrounding Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler has created tension among fans, with some turning against the team and lamenting the departure of other key players. In a similar vein, the Phoenix Suns might be facing a comparable situation involving one of Kevin Durant‘s teammates, who was controversially benched during their recent win over the Sixers.

Bradley Beal has been a standout performer for the Suns this regular season. His stats from Monday’s game back up his impact: Beal led the team in scoring with 25 points, adding 3 rebounds and 5 assists to his tally. His performance underscores his value and enthusiasm for playing alongside the Suns’ roster.

However, Beal expressed dissatisfaction with a decision by head coach Mike Budenholzer to have him start the game on the bench. The move sparked speculation about a potential trade, prompting Beal to address the rumors directly in his postgame comments.

“If it’s about [a trade for Butler], I need to be informed because I hold the cards,” Beal stated. “Until I’m told otherwise, I’m a Sun.” His remarks made it clear that the team has yet to communicate any decisions regarding a trade, and he hinted at exercising his no-trade clause if necessary.

Bradley Beal #3 of the Phoenix Suns during warm up before the season home opening game against the LA Clippers at Intuit Dome on October 23, 2024 in Inglewood, California.

Durant’s teammate voices frustration amid trade rumors

There’s nothing inherently wrong with being part of trade discussions, as Bradley Beal is simply seeking clarity about his future. However, the Suns’ handling of the situation has raised questions. Beal, candid as ever, addressed the decision to come off the bench while trade rumors swirled.

“It’s a little difficult because I firmly believe that I’m a starter,” Beal said. “I wasn’t given any indication, but the coach made a decision. I’m not going to argue with him, be a distraction, or act like an a***.“

Beal’s leadership shines for the Suns

In a heartfelt moment captured on camera, Beal demonstrated his leadership. As rookie Ryan Dunn returned to the bench amid recent criticism of his performances, Beal took a moment to speak with him. Later, Beal reflected on the interaction when speaking to the media.

“My first thought was about him,” Beal shared. “He’s been thrown into the fire and the mix of everything. He doesn’t really get to enjoy starting as a young rookie in the league—that’s big. Everyone’s so caught up in my situation and whatever is going on.”

