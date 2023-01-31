Los Angeles Lakers GM Rob Pelinka claims the team isn't done making moves just yet. Here we discuss three potential candidates they should target.

The Los Angeles Lakers are far behind in the NBA playoffs picture. Nonetheless, the Western Conference is still mostly up for grabs, so they could make a late run. Needless to say,LeBron James could use a hand or two.

For months, the Lakers stood pat and hesitated to move Russell Westbrook or any of their future draft picks to get any deal done. But they realize their title window is closing, and they need to do something about that.

So, even after trading for Japanese forward Rui Hachimura, Lakers GM Rob Pelinka claims the team isn't done making moves just yet. Here we discuss three potential candidates they should target.

NBA Rumors: 3 Potential Trade Targets For The Los Angeles Lakers

3. Eric Gordon

For years, people have speculated about Eric Gordon joining forces with LeBron in the Lakers. The Houston Rockets have valued him as a veteran mentor for their youngins, but he may not feel the same way.

Gordon recently admitted that there had been no improvement during Stephen Silas' tenure in charge of the team. He's not getting any younger, and he might rather play for a contender instead.

2. Jae Crowder

Jae Crowder took to social media to let everybody know his thoughts on the Phoenix Suns. He claims to be underappreciated and undervalued, so he decided to sit out until he was traded somewhere else.

Crowder and LeBron have a bit of history, as he's been mostly asked to guard him in the playoffs. But the Lakers could most definitely use someone with his 3-and-D skillset and physical play.

1. Buddy Hield

Rob Pelinka had a deal in place to acquire Buddy Hield, but LeBron James and Anthony Davis told him to pursue Russell Westbrook instead. However, it might still be his destiny to wear the purple and gold.

As much as the Indiana Pacers have refused to trade Hield unless someone meets their asking price, he might force his way out of the team next season if he's not moved to a contender soon. He's the kind of elite shooter they need to turn their offense around.