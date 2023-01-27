The Golden State Warriors should be in the mix for multiple players ahead of the trade deadline. However, that could mean parting ways with Draymond Green.

The Golden State Warriors should be in the mix for multiple players ahead of the trade deadline. However, that could mean parting ways with Draymond Green, who may not get the contract extension he wants.

Green has been the leader of this team since becoming a starter, but his reputation took a big hit — no pun intended — after his altercation with Jordan Poole. Also, his offensive numbers haven't been great, albeit his impact and production go beyond the stat sheet.

But all things considered, Green is the only 'moveable' player from the dynasty right now. And with their title window closing right before their eyes, NBA analyst Eric Pinus believes they could swap him with Raptors star Pascal Siakam.

NBA Trade Rumors: Warriors And Raptors Could Swap Draymond Green With Pascal Siakam

(Transcript via Eric Pinus — Bleacher Report)

"The Toronto Raptors are expected to make some changes, but it's unclear how far they'll go. Interested teams hope players such as OG Anunoby and Pascal Siakam will become available. If they do, it will be at a significant price in players and draft compensation.

Siakam is a little more complex at a pricier $35.4 million salary with $38 million due for 2023-24. The Mavericks could be a suitor. One executive suggested the Warriors give up their younger players (James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga and/or Moses Moody) along with Draymond Green to the Raptors for Siakam and others."

The Warriors haven't been able to find consistency throughout the season, and the young players may not be ready to contribute just yet. Stephen Curry isn't getting any younger and they need to make the most of him while he's still in his prime, so we should keep an eye on them if they continue to struggle prior to the deadline.