Brooklyn Nets will visit New Orleans Pelicans in a 2022/2023 NBA regular season game. Find out everything you want to know about this match, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

New Orleans Pelicans will play against Brooklyn Nets in a 2022/2023 NBA regular season game. Check out here everything you need to know about this regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the United States.

The impressive winning streak of the Brooklyn Nets, unfortunately for them, came to an end after their loss against the Chicago Bulls, in a game where they were clear favorites to win. However, they are still close to the Boston Celtics in the fight for the leadership of the Eastern Conference.

They don't have an easy game as their opponents are one of the best teams in the regular season. The New Orleans Pelicans have a 24-14 record, just one loss more than the leaders in the West. This means that if they win they could take the lead and of course, they will go in search of it.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Brooklyn Nets: Match Information

Date: Friday, January 6, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans Pelicans vs Brooklyn Nets: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

New Orleans Pelicans vs Brooklyn Nets: Storylines

The game that these two rivals will play at the Smoothie King Center will be the second and last in this regular season. The first of them took place on October 19 and on that occasion it was a 130-108 victory for the Pelicans. Undoubtedly, this game will be very interesting since two of the best teams of the moment face each other.

How to Watch or Live Stream New Orleans Pelicans vs Brooklyn Nets in the U.S.

This NBA regular season game between New Orleans Pelicans and Brooklyn Nets to be played this Friday, January 6 at the Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana will be broadcast in the United States on: ESPN.

New Orleans Pelicans vs Brooklyn Nets: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers haven't revealed their favorites for this game yet, but they surely will in the next few hours. It is difficult to determine which of the two is better, but perhaps the Pelicans to play at home have a small advantage and that makes them favorites.

