Why is Jack Grealish not playing for England vs Switzerland in 2024 Euro quarterfinals?

In a pivotal showdown for Euro 2024 quarterfinals contention, England brace for a crucial clash against Switzerland, but they’ll be missing star player Jack Grealish, Manchester City’s player. Stay tuned as we break down the reasons behind his absence, which undoubtedly surprises many soccer fans.

Manchester City have emerged as a powerhouse in recent years, asserting dominance not just in the Premier League but across the European stage. Guided by the tactical brilliance of Pep Guardiola, and bolstered by stellar talents like Erling Haaland, Kevin De Bruyne, and Phil Foden, their reign atop the soccer hierarchy has been unquestionable.

Amidst their stellar lineup, Jack Grealish has proven indispensable, injecting flair and dynamism into the Citizens‘ gameplay. His absence from England‘s crucial clash with Switzerland in this Euro 2024 quarterfinal game comes as a stunning revelation, given his stature as one of the Premier League’s premier performers.

Jack Grealish out of the duel against Switzerland

In a strategic move ahead of their clash with Switzerland, the English national team has opted to sideline Jadon Sancho, the dynamic Borussia Dortmund winger, mirroring a similar decision regarding another standout English player.

Managerial decisions have determined that Jack Grealish, not sidelined by injury or lackluster form but rather a tactical choice, will sit out not only the upcoming match but the entire tournament. The English coach has reportedly deemed Grealish’s position adequately stocked, which is why the current Manchester City player was left out not only of this game, but of the entire competition.