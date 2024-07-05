Video: Mikel Merino scores agonizing goal to eliminate Germany and seal victory for Spain
Spain, with this victory, once again demonstrates its competitive character and its ability to overcome adverse situations. La Roja will face the winner of the match between Portugal and France in the semifinals.
Spain has achieved an agonizing and heroic victory against hosts Germany in the quarterfinals of Euro 2024. A goal by Mikel Merino in the 119th minute of extra time, after a spectacular header inside the area, gave La Roja the victory by a final score of 2-1.
The match, which had already been exciting in regular time thanks to Dani Olmo’s opening goal and Florian Wirtz’s German equaliser, intensified even more in extra time. Both teams searched hard for the winning goal, and finally it was Spain who found it at the right time.
A precise cross from the right flank found the head of Mikel Merino, who masterfully rose and connected with a powerful header that slipped into the top left corner of the German goal. The goal unleashed madness among the Spanish fans and sentenced La Roja’s passage to the semifinals of theEuro 2024.
Spain advances to the semi-final of Euro 2024
Dani Carvajal, a Spanish right-back, received a second yellow card in the match, which caused him to be shown a red card and will miss the semifinal match with Spain. Without a doubt, an important loss for the Spanish team.
With Germany’s defeat, Toni Kroos says goodbye to professional football with the German national team. He had previously announced that this would be the last tournament he would play with Germany.
