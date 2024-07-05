Jadon Sancho's absence looms large as England gears up for a pivotal Euro 2024 quarterfinal clash against Switzerland. Here we will tell you the reason of his absence.

Jadon Sancho‘s absence from the upcoming game and the entire Euro 2024 tournament isn’t just a mere sidelining—it’s a strategic omission. The Borussia Dortmund star hasn’t made the cut for England’s squad, a decision rooted purely in tactical considerations, despite raising eyebrows among many fans and pundits alike.

When asked about the player, the English coach explained that he already has enough offensive variants, and added: “We can’t start with everyone. They are good problems. I’d rather have talent and make decisions based on form than not have those options and be mulling over who to play and in what position. Any coach prefers to have good players to work with and choose from.”