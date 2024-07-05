Kylian Mbappe and France beat Portugal in a tough duel to qualify for the semi-finals of UEFA Euro 2024. Find out who will be their opponents in the next round.

Kylian Mbappe’s France had to overcome a very difficult test in the quarter-finals, none other than Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal, in one of the most anticipated duels of UEFA Euro 2024.

The match was as expected, a very close game in which both teams took good care of their goal and could not make a difference. The game ended tied 0-0 in regulation time and even in extra time the tie persisted.

In the penalty shootout, France was the lucky team and beat Portugal by 4-3. France thus advanced to the semifinals where they will face Spain, who earlier defeated tournament hosts Germany 2-1 with a goal by Mikel Merino in the last minute of extra time.

UEFA Euro 2024 bracket: How the semi-finals will be played

Euro 2024 is coming to an end and there are few teams left in search of eternal glory. After a long and difficult road, Kylian Mbappe’s France will have to face the mighty Spain on Friday, July 9, for a place in the coveted final.

On the other side of the bracket, the semifinalists have yet to be decided. On one side is the match between the Netherlands vs Turkey, and on the other England vs Switzerland. The winners of these matches will face each other on Saturday, July 10, for a ticket to the final.