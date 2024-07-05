Joe Burrow, starting quarterback of the Cincinnati Bengals, has named his main obective for the 2024 NFL season, and it is not winning the upcoming Super Bowl.

Joe Burrow is set to start a new campaign with the Cincinnati Bengals. Ahead of the 2024 NFL season, the quarterback has unveiled his main objective this year, and surprisingly, it is not winning the Super Bowl.

For many football analysts, Joe Burrow may be the best quarterback in the entire league. The former LSU player has helped the club compete again in the AFC North, winning two division titles since his arrival in 2020.

In just his second year in the NFL, Burrow guided his team to Super Bowl LVI. Unfortunately, the Bengals lost to the Los Angeles Rams, missing out on what would have been a remarkable ending to the season for Joe B.

Nobody can deny the talent that Joe Burrow possesses. He is one of the most dynamic and precise quarterbacks in the entire league, impressing everyone with his performances each week.

Unfortunately, injuries have hindered his ability to perform at his best. In his rookie season, Burrow suffered a torn ACL in Week 11. Last year, he dealt with wrist and calf issues that cut his season short.

Joe Burrow has had enough of dealing with injuries. Ahead of the 2024 NFL season, he has identified his biggest challenge: staying healthy for the entire campaign. His priority is not just winning the Super Bowl but maintaining his health throughout the season.

“Well, number one, I want to be on the field for all the games,” Burrow recently told Complex Sports. “I know I’m going to play well when I’m out there. I’m at that point in my career where I’ve seen enough to know myself that I can go out there and play as well as anybody in the game. The biggest strides this year are going to be my body and learning how to get through the season, get through practices with my body, and feeling in tip-top shape. And so that’s the main focus for the offseason.”

The Bengals are on a very tough division, as the AFC North has really improved recently. As of today, it seems like Cincinnati will compete with the Baltimore Ravens for the title, but if Burrow stays healthy, this competition may be favoured for his team.

What is Joe Burrow’s contract with the Cincinnati Bengals?

Joe Burrow is one of the most talented quarterbacks in the NFL. The Bengals recognize they have a player who could lead them to success in the near future, and they are determined to keep him.

Last year, the Cincinnati Bengals made Joe Burrow the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL. The AFC North team offered him a lucrative 5-year, $275 million deal, including $210 million in guaranteed money.