The Golden State Warriors won the race for one of the most coveted players in the NBA.

The Golden State Warriors are ready to start a new era without Klay Thompson after the Splash Brother signed with the Dallas Mavericks. Now, the team’s front office has to build around Stephen Curry and Draymond Green.

A few weeks ago, there were some rumors pointing out at Paul George as the missing piece for head coach Steve Kerr. However, that possibility is gone considering George will play for the Philadelphia 76ers.

Now, in a crucial move in the NBA, the Warriors just made a move which might boost their chances in the West against loaded roster like the Mavs, the Thunder or the Denver Nuggets. By the way, it’s a player wanted by LeBron James and the Lakers.

Buddy Hield will sign with Golden State Warriors

According to a report from Shams Charania, Buddy Hield has chosen the Golden State Warriors over the Los Angeles Lakers. That could be an explosive combination with Stephen Curry.

“Buddy Hield chose the Warriors because of the opportunity to win over other interested suitors, including the Detroit Pistons and Los Angeles Lakers. After losing Klay Thompson, the Warriors were in desperate search for a high-volume shooter who could open up the floor a bit more in some of their lineup combinations. That’s Hield’s specialty. Since 2017, the only player to make more 3-pointers than Hield is his new teammate, Steph Curry.”