A couple of nights ago, Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving surprised us all with an emphatic putback dunk. However, it wasn't much of a surprise to him.

We could use dozens of good words to describe Kyrie Irving as a basketball player. Mesmerizing, talented, skilled, disruptive; you name it. However, one doesn't think as the troublemaking Brooklyn Nets star as one of the most athletic guys in the league.

Of course, there's absolutely nothing wrong with that. Some thrive off their speed, athleticism, and ability to take off, while others use their crafty moves and skills to do their damage. That's perfectly fine.

Even so, Kyrie is sick and tired of those who downplay his athleticism, and he showed that he might as well have more in the bag than we thought when he had that emphatic putback dunk against the San Antonio Spurs.

NBA News: Kyrie Irving Fires Back At Those Who Downplay His Athleticism

"I'm like this close to getting tired of people downplaying my athleticism at times in that locker room. I'm like this close. On a serious note, I'm glad I can have those types of plays at times to galvanize the group. Glad it went in. Good timing," Irving said postgame.

“I've been working on my body for the last year and a half two years especially recovering from that traumatic ankle injury I had during the 2021 playoffs I just felt like I didn't have my feet underneath me at the end of last season so coming into this season I definitely put an emphasis on being more on my toes and getting stronger and my foundational base," Irving added. "If you wanted to know the scientific aspect of that."

The Brooklyn Nets sure need Kyrie to stay aggressive, but more than that, they need him to stay healthy. So, props to him for taking a different approach to his preparation and the way he's been taking care of his body.