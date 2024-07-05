Cristiano Ronaldo had to face another penalty kick during the game between Portugal and France in UEFA Euro 2024.

Cristiano Ronaldo was trying to conquer the UEFA Euro 2024 after a big disappointment at the Qatar 2022 World Cup. CR7 arrived to Germany with high expectations thanks to 35 goals for a single-season record in Saudi Arabia.

However, the legend couldn’t get goals in the group stage facing the Czech Republic, Turkey and Georgia. Then, in the Round of 16 against Slovenia, he missed a penalty kick in extra time.

Now, Cristiano Ronaldo had to do it again during a thrilling penalty shootout between the Portuguese squad and France. It wasn’t enough as his team lost due to a miss by Joao Felix.