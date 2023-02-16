The Golden State Warriors built their dynasty through the NBA Draft. And while they had several top-10 picks, like Stephen Curry, Harrison Barnes, and Klay Thompson, they also landed some diamonds in the rough in the second round.

Needless to say, Draymond Green was their most notable second-round addition, becoming the team's glue guy and de facto leader, both on and off the court. Simply put, they wouldn't be what they are now if it wasn't for him.

However, as crucial as Green has been for their success, he might also be to blame for their recent shortcomings. According to an unnamed Western Conference executive, he destroyed the locker room camaraderie with his sucker punch on Jordan Poole.

Draymond Green Destroyed The Warriors' Camaraderie, Claims Executive

(Transcript via Sean Deveney — Heavy)

"They should (trade Green). If they made the decision that they're not giving up any of the young kids, then that's fine. But are you going to just keep chugging forward with what you've got? Obviously, the Draymond punch with Poole was a bigger deal than they let on. It is still dragging down that team, no doubt about it."

"You talk to people there and the whole thing still is sitting over the whole team," the exec said. "The camaraderie is not the same. The way guys open up to one another, that is not there. And you can't force it to be there. You talk to guys who have been there a while, and there is a coldness that that team does not usually have."

Green Knows This Might Be His Final Year In The Bay

That punch on Poole hasn't gone away. As much as they've wanted to make it disappear, people will never forget about that, and neither will the locker room. Add his steep salary and max contract pretensions, and he might as well be gone next season:

“If you don’t get to know the business, then you can be blindsided and be, like, ‘Oh man, everything I’ve done, I’d thought I’d be there forever,” Green told Bleacher Reports' Taylor Rooks. “I would love to be [with the Warriors forever]. [But] I understand the luxury tax. I understand you’ve got these young guys and contracts up, and they have to be paid. I understand all of those things. And so, just for me, that’s what I mean by the writing’s on the wall.”

Green wants to sign one final lucrative contract in his career, and the Dubs might not be able to offer him that. So, as things stand out, this could be the dynasty's last dance, so they better make the most of it.