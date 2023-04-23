Russell Westbrook has been stellar for the Clippers against the Phoenix Suns. Read here to check out the heartfelt message from Kevin Durant and Chris Paul.

Russell Westbrook has kept the Los Angeles Clippers in the fight with the Phoenix Suns. Los Angeles are playing without Paul George and Kawhi Leonard against a stellar roster led by Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Chris Paul.

Though Phoenix have a comfortable 3-1 lead in the NBA playoffs, Russell Westbrook has stood out with his performances. During Game 4, Westbrook had 37 points and almost did everything on the fourth quarter trying to tie the series. It just wasn't enough.

During the last years, Russell Westbrook has been severely criticized after he was traded to the Lakers. He was supposed to be the man helping LeBron James in another championship run, but he played poorly for Los Angeles. Now, Kevin Durant and Chris Paul had an amazing message for Russ.

Kevin Durant and Chris Paul silence Russell Westbrook's critics

Russell Westbrook is the star of the Los Angeles Clippers in the NBA playoffs with almost no help. After Kawhi Leonard went down, and knowing Paul George isn't available, Westbrook took over and has put up a challenge.

Kevin Durant acknowledged that effort. "People are going to always criticize when you're successful and you've been doing your thing for this long. Somebody's always going to find something they don't like about you, but Russ has been resilient his whole life."

According to Durant's words, Russell Westbrook is shutting down all those critics who tried to expose him with the Lakers. "He come to work, don't say much, just come hoop. When he's retired, people are gonna really tell the truth about how they feel about his game. Right now, it's a fun thing to do to make a joke out of Russ, but the way he's been playing since he got with the Clippers showed everybody who he really is."

Chris Paul felt the same way about Russell Westbrook's critics. "I feel like the only people that do that are the people that don't know basketball. That don't know what it's like to compete. I know for me, Russ is one of my closest friends. So people that do that, talk crazy, probably wish they be in that situation."