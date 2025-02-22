A common denominator among recent NFL champions is the drive to keep achieving, and AJ Brown is no exception. Looking to add more experience to the Philadelphia Eagles in pursuit of a second consecutive Super Bowl, the WR, with a brief message, revealed which player he’d add to the roster to make it even stronger.

In a recent appearance on the ‘Kickin It With Dee’ podcast, Brown didn’t hesitate to choose a specific player to join the Eagles when asked who he’d add if salary cap space in Philadelphia wasn’t an issue.

“I’d say Myles Garrett,” the former Tennessee Titans player stated. It’s worth noting that Garrett requested a trade from the Cleveland Browns’ management this offseason, making his arrival seem far from out of the question.

Advertisement

Advertisement

AJ Brown also added: “I’ll say Myles Garrett. Adding him with Jalen Carter, Nolan Smith, I don’t know what’s going to happen with Josh Sweat or Milton (Williams).”

Myles Garrett, defensive end for the Cleveland Browns

Advertisement

The six-time Pro Bowler is one of the top players at his position, although unfortunately for him, the Browns are far from meeting his expectations. This past season, Myles Garrett recorded 14 sacks and a league-leading 22 tackles.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Cowboys have a worrying update on Micah Parsons’ contract situation

Brown’s message for Pattullo

Often, winning a championship in the NFL can trigger certain moves within the franchise, not only in terms of potential reinforcements but also regarding members seeking new opportunities in the short term.

Advertisement

In this case, Kellen Moore made the decision to accept the offer to become the new head coach of the Saints, forcing Philadelphia to replace him immediately. This ultimately happened, and Brown sent a bold message to the Eagles’ new offensive coordinator.

“For our fans, they need to understand everything has to change,” Brown told NFL Media. “I know we just won, but it has to change. We have to get better, and we have to do things different. But I truly feel like it’s a great hire; [Patullo] already has been involved in almost everything. Him, Kellen and Nick [Sirianni] basically called the plays already.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“So, it’s a great hire, and he’s already familiar with us. We have a great relationship, and he knows what we need to work on because he’s been there, and he’s been there for a while, and like I said, he’s already been a part of all the situations and the conversations and everything. So, I think it’s a great hire.”