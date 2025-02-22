The NBA world was left reeling after the Dallas Mavericks executed a blockbuster trade, sending Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Anthony Davis. The move, announced just days before the NBA trade deadline, shocked fans and players alike, including Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki, who expressed his disbelief at the news.

Although Doncic had been sidelined due to injury, he made his debut with the Lakers against the Utah Jazz. Nowitzki was present at the Crypto.com Arena to witness the momentous occasion and explained his presence to reporter Michelle Montaine. “Obviously, Luka and I texted a bit… I felt a little disappointed and sad for him. He invited me to his first game in LA, and I felt like I had to support him,” said Nowitzki.

For Dirk Nowitzki, who spent his entire 21-season career with the Mavericks, seeing Doncic in the Lakers’ purple and gold felt “strange.” The image was equally jarring for Mavericks fans, who had watched Doncic grow into the face of the franchise over the past few years. His departure marks the end of an era for the team, leaving a sense of loss in its wake.

The Mavericks’ future after Doncic trade

With Luka Doncic now in Los Angeles, the future of the Mavericks is uncertain. The team took a significant risk by trading their young star for the seasoned Anthony Davis, hoping that his presence would elevate them to championship contention in the short term. However, Davis’ injury history has become a major concern for the franchise. While he’s expected to return soon, the recurring nature of his injuries raises questions about whether he can remain healthy enough to lead the Mavericks to success.

Luka Doncic #77 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts after committing his third foul during the third quarter of a game against the Utah Jazz at Crypto.com Arena on February 10, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Currently, Dallas holds a 30-26 record, placing them eighth in the Western Conference standings. They’re just one game behind the Minnesota Timberwolves and 1.5 games behind the Los Angeles Clippers, with stiff competition from other teams vying for playoff spots. The Mavericks will need to maintain their position and continue pushing for the postseason if they hope to remain in the playoff picture.

What’s next for the Mavericks?

Looking ahead, the Mavericks will face a major test on February 23, when they take on the Golden State Warriors, led by Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler. This game will be a critical opportunity for Dallas to prove they can compete without Doncic, showcasing their resilience and ability to adapt to life without their former superstar.