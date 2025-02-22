The Dallas Cowboys must resolve Micah Parsons’ contract situation this offseason, but a new update suggests significant hurdles within the organization regarding this matter.

In recent years, the Cowboys have consistently fallen short of expectations. While Jerry Jones has assembled a competitive roster, the team’s stars have struggled to deliver the success fans demand.

One of those stars under scrutiny is Micah Parsons. Despite being a key leader on defense, the pass rusher has faced criticism for not being as dominant as the team had hoped.

Report: Cowboys and Micah Parsons far from a contract extension

Despite their recent playoff disappointments, many Cowboys players are still pushing for lucrative contracts. CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott were the latest examples, and now Micah Parsons appears to be following the same path.

Parsons, the No. 12 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, had his fifth-year option exercised for the 2025 season. However, while Dallas wants to keep him long-term, recent reports indicate that negotiations have not progressed favorably.

According to Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News, the Cowboys have yet to begin contract talks with Parsons. If no extension is reached, the star pass rusher will earn $24.007 million in 2025 under his current deal.

This situation could lead to a holdout similar to CeeDee Lamb’s, where Parsons refuses to report until a new contract is secured. Once again, financial constraints could significantly impact the Cowboys’ ability to contend in the upcoming season.

Could the Cowboys trade Micah Parsons?

As unlikely as it may seem, trading Micah Parsons is not entirely off the table. The Cowboys have not won big even with him on the roster, and similar to how the Browns handled Myles Garrett, Dallas could potentially acquire a first-round pick in return for their star edge rusher.

As of now, there are no reports suggesting the Cowboys are considering a trade. However, the outcome of contract negotiations will ultimately determine whether Parsons remains in Dallas or finds a new home elsewhere.

